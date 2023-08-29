How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Flood relief resources available at the fair

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - While plenty of people are having fun at the Champlain Valley Fair this week, other Vermonters continue to face the stark reality of having to clean up from devastating flooding in July.

Soon after the flood waters receded, Montpelier-based National Life Group jumped into action to help its hometown. raising over $1.5 million for the Vermont Community Foundation through its Do Good Fest.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with National Life’s Michael Veilleux about their ongoing fundraising for flood victims.

Related Stories:

Do Good Fest to contribute $1.5M to flood relief

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar
A hot air balloon made an emergency landing on a highway median in Vermont after becoming...
Hot air balloon lands on Vermont highway median after being stalled in flight
Vermont Strong license plates went on sale Monday to help raise money for flood recovery. -...
New ‘Vermont Strong’ license plates go on sale
Jerry Normandin
Former Vt. school bus driver pleads guilty to child sexual abuse
Peter Nguyen (right)
Man connected to Vermont murder sentenced on lesser charge

Latest News

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with officials from National Life Group about their ongoing fundraising...
One on One with Michael Veilleux from National Life
Burlington's housing pod community has now been open for more than six months.
Have problems with Burlington’s pod shelter been fixed? A progress report
The streets of Montpelier were humming Tuesday as contractors were busy in empty storefronts...
Vt. downtowns attempt to rebuild with future floods in mind
New York smokers face $1 cigarette tax hike Friday