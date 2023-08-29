Flood relief resources available at the fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - While plenty of people are having fun at the Champlain Valley Fair this week, other Vermonters continue to face the stark reality of having to clean up from devastating flooding in July.

Soon after the flood waters receded, Montpelier-based National Life Group jumped into action to help its hometown. raising over $1.5 million for the Vermont Community Foundation through its Do Good Fest.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with National Life’s Michael Veilleux about their ongoing fundraising for flood victims.

