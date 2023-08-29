How to help
Gator-on-a-stick makes debut on Champlain Valley Fair menu

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair usually has unique offerings on the menu and this summer is no exception.

From fried gator to pistolettes to waffles on-a-stick, there are gastronomic opportunities aplenty for the whole family to try out.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni spoke with WCAX general manager Jay Barton for his review of the tastes and smells.

Cat also checked out Korean corn dogs., A new twist on a candy apple, and deep-fried cannolis.

