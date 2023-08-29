Gator-on-a-stick makes debut on Champlain Valley Fair menu

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair usually has unique offerings on the menu and this summer is no exception.

From fried gator to pistolettes to waffles on-a-stick, there are gastronomic opportunities aplenty for the whole family to try out.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni spoke with WCAX general manager Jay Barton for his review of the tastes and smells.

Cat also checked out Korean corn dogs., A new twist on a candy apple, and deep-fried cannolis.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.