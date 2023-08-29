Have problems with Burlington’s pod shelter been fixed? A progress report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s housing pod community has now been open for more than six months. The people who live there have been staying longer than originally expected, but officials say that’s due in part to the difficulty of finding housing.

However, issues outside the pod community continue to extend into the surrounding area, troubling some neighbors.

Walking down Elmwood Avenue, Richard Hill spends a couple of days a week cleaning up trash.

“I can make a difference cleaning up garbage, I can’t house the homeless,” said Hill.

He says he hasn’t seen a spike in garbage but rather the number of needles he’s finding around the Old North End.

“It used to be very, very rare and now it’s multiple needles all the time. So, it’s a definite change in putting the homeless pods on Elmwood, right at the bottom of Elmwood, has brought people into the neighborhood who regularly hang out here who weren’t here in the past,” Hill said.

The pod community has been open for more than six months now. Michael Monte of the Champlain Housing Trust, which manages the pods, says 55 people have lived in or continue to live there, six people have left after either getting stable housing or getting more intensive treatment and 13 have been kicked out for breaking the rules.

“Overall, inside the pods community, things have shifted over after the first three months, and in the last few months have been gelling. People are getting services, people have been supporting each other. Now, there’s a bit of a community being built. That’s a positive experience for everybody,” Monte said.

But it hasn’t been as positive outside the pod community’s fence. Loitering and drug use have been reported and a fence was just built nearby where people frequently hung around and left trash and needles.

Monte says if it’s a member of the pods, they address it. But he says it’s up to the city to monitor the issues going on, as well.

“There are people everywhere, all throughout the Old North End and all throughout City Hall, all within you know, participating in doing different kinds of behaviors that have been impactful on somebody but we can’t respond to them. You know, we just can’t do that. That’s not our job to be security for that section of the city of the Old North End,” Monte said.

Despite the issues, Hill says it’s more often than not people who are homeless thank him for cleaning up the neighborhood.

“I think the homeless pods are making a difference in general, but are they making a difference for this neighborhood? Perhaps not. But no neighborhood is going to say yes,” Hill said.

We reached out to the mayor’s office twice in the last week for comment on the continued loitering outside the pod community but had not yet heard back when this story was published. We also tried to speak to people who live in the pods but were not successful.

