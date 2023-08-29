Lawmakers praise Biden for action to lower drug prices

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Lawmakers from our region Tuesday applauded the latest developments to lower prescription drug prices.

The Biden administration Tuesday announced the first 10 prescription drugs that will be part of new price negotiations between Medicare and major pharmaceutical companies. The medications range from those that treat diabetes to heart disease to leukemia.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who supports drug negotiations, says the Veterans Administration already has a similar measure in place. “If you know a veteran, ask the veteran if they get their prescription drugs through the VA, how much they pay for those drugs compared to what they would be on the market -- and there is a huge difference because the Veterans Administration negotiates with drug companies,” Shaheen said.

Vermont Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch also applauded the move with Sander calling it “an important first step” and saying that Americans should not be paying more for prescription drugs than people in other countries around the world.

