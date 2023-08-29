How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Lawmakers praise Biden for action to lower drug prices

File photo
File photo
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Lawmakers from our region Tuesday applauded the latest developments to lower prescription drug prices.

The Biden administration Tuesday announced the first 10 prescription drugs that will be part of new price negotiations between Medicare and major pharmaceutical companies. The medications range from those that treat diabetes to heart disease to leukemia.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who supports drug negotiations, says the Veterans Administration already has a similar measure in place. “If you know a veteran, ask the veteran if they get their prescription drugs through the VA, how much they pay for those drugs compared to what they would be on the market -- and there is a huge difference because the Veterans Administration negotiates with drug companies,” Shaheen said.

Vermont Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch also applauded the move with Sander calling it “an important first step” and saying that Americans should not be paying more for prescription drugs than people in other countries around the world.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar
A hot air balloon made an emergency landing on a highway median in Vermont after becoming...
Hot air balloon lands on Vermont highway median after being stalled in flight
Vermont Strong license plates went on sale Monday to help raise money for flood recovery. -...
New ‘Vermont Strong’ license plates go on sale
Jerry Normandin
Former Vt. school bus driver pleads guilty to child sexual abuse
Peter Nguyen (right)
Man connected to Vermont murder sentenced on lesser charge

Latest News

Many Vermont campgrounds are seeing a soggy summer.
How Vermont campgrounds are holding up during this soggy summer
Channel 3's Jay Barton and Cat Viglienzoni sample gator-on-a-stick.
Gator-on-a-stick makes debut on Champlain Valley Fair menu
The Champlain Valley Fair usually has unique offerings on the menu and this summer is no...
Gator-on-a-stick makes debut on Champlain Valley Fair menu
File photo
Carnival business celebrates a century
The 101st Champlain Valley Fair also marks the 100th anniversary of a family business that has...
Carnival business celebrates a century