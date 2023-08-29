Flood damage victims can seek relief loan extensions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters with recovery loans can apply for extensions to make sure the worst doesn’t happen again.

The Small Business Administration says that businesses and residents impacted by the flooding have two years to apply for more.

Additional loans can be requested for people to prevent future flooding from impacting their home.

Applicants may be eligible for up to a 20% increase in their loan for improvements.

The S.B.A. said this is a great opportunity for Vermonters to rebuild stronger and protect from future disasters.

