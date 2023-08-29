New FEMA advice number for flood victims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New developments are coming to Vermont thanks to almost $11 million in federal funding.

Vermonters whose homes were damaged in the July flooding can call 833-336-2487 to get advice on how to build back stronger from FEMA.

They will help anyone who calls, not just those dealing with damage from this year.

You can also visit one of FEMAs sites in person for advice. If you call the number, be sure to press 3 for Vermont.

