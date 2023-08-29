How to help
New UNH survey tracks flood impact on Vermonters

File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A University of New Hampshire survey is tracking the impact of July’s flooding on Vermonters across the state.

The Green Mountain State Poll was released Tuesday by UNH’s Survey Center. It found that out of nearly 500 people surveyed, most were not affected by the catastrophic flooding.

One-third say that they were affected in some way, either by losing power, damaged roads, or destroyed homes or workplaces.

Broken down by region, more than 70% of central Vermont residents say they were impacted, while only 13% of Chittenden County residents say they were affected.

Nearly three-quarters of Vermonters approve of Governor Phil Scott’s handling of the ﬂooding.

Two-thirds of Vermonters believe climate change is happening now and primarily caused by human actions and a similar percentage are concerned about the effects of climate change on the world and their town or city.

