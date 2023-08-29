New Vt. DCF program brings funds to child care facilities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cash is on its way to child care facilities thanks to a new program through the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

The 2023 Child Care and Early Childhood Education law, or Act 76, made the “Readiness Payment Program” to support child care, preschool, and afterschool providers.

The goal of the program is to get child care providers ready for expansions to the child care financial assistance program as part of Act 76.

Eligible facilities can apply now and payments will start next month and last through February.

