New York smokers face $1 cigarette tax hike Friday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Smokers in New York will have to pay more for cigarettes starting Friday when the cigarette tax will jump by $1 to $5.35, the highest in the nation. Local anti-smoking groups say they hope the tax will reduce the number of smokers in the North Country. But many smokers we spoke to say it won’t make a difference.

Alyssa Chase of Plattsburgh says she’s been smoking since she was 12 years old. Now 22, she admits that it’s a costly habit. “It is pretty pricey,” she said.

The CDC says the tobacco usage rate in New York is 12.7% percent. But in Clinton County, the health department says that number is double, with about 1 in 4 people using tobacco.

Dana Isabella, the program director at Tobacco-Free Clinton, Franklin and Essex, an organization that works to lower the rates among adults and teens throughout the North Country. She says the tax hike is long overdue. “This is just one of those strategies that needs to be done and needs to be done more often to be honest with you,” Isabella said. She says smokeless tobacco flavors and e-cigarettes should also be included. “This is the new frontier. this the new area for us to be really focusing some attention while we continue to hold all other products accountable for what they are and hold the industry accountable for what it is doing.”

Chase says she thinks the tax hike will only worsen the issue. “I see more people going homeless for a cigarette than to keep their house., so honestly, I do not think the smoking rate will go down. I think it will increase,” she said. But Chase says there is a limit. “If my cigarette went to like $13, I am done., I will quit. I do not even vape but I will quit.”

The CDC says tobacco use rates dropped about three percent between 2015 and 2019 after the last tax hike.

In addition to the tax, a recent federal court order requires businesses nationwide to provide additional information about tobacco in their stores or corrective statements.

The American Cancer Society says they expect the tax hike will save 15,300 New Yorkers per year.

