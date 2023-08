ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility dies from a drug overdose.

Vermont State Police say Shawn Gardner, 37 of Newport had fentanyl, xylazine, and cocaine in his system. Police say the his death was an accident.

Gardner was found unresponsive in a shower at the prison in St. Albans in July.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.