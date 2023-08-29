One year since passing of ‘Chips and Science Act’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont leader is celebrating the one year anniversary of an act to energize the states economy.

Senator Peter Welch is celebrating the passing of the “Chips and Science Act”. The bill invested in chip and semiconductor production as well as developments in clean energy technology.

Leaders say the bill creates jobs and bolsters domestic manufacturing. Vermont’s largest private employer, Global Foundries, says the act is already helping them with things like supply chain security.

