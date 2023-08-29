How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Parents of teen who died on school-sponsored hiking trip sue in federal court

The parents of a 17-year-old Maine boy who died on a school-sponsored hiking and camping trip...
The parents of a 17-year-old Maine boy who died on a school-sponsored hiking and camping trip are suing the school district and two staff members. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The parents of a 17-year-old Maine boy who died on a school-sponsored hiking and camping trip are suing the school district and two staff members.

The lawsuit contends Michael Strecker had limited access to water while hiking and that his pleas to turn back were ignored before he vomited and eventually lost consciousness in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest in 2021. The lawsuit contends Strecker died from a heat stroke and that the defendants were negligent.

The seniors from Lake Region High School were on a hike on South Baldface Mountain in September of 2021.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Portland by Strecker’s parents - Amy Tait of Casco, Maine, and Christopher Strecker of Chester, Vermont - alleges that students and staff weren’t properly trained or equipped for the trip, that Strecker’s requests to turn back were ignored and that his access to water was restricted.

Named in the lawsuit are Maine School Administrative District 61; Superintendent Alan Smith; and humanities teacher Jessica Daggett, who was a chaperone. They didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on Monday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A hot air balloon made an emergency landing on a highway median in Vermont after becoming...
Hot air balloon lands on Vermont highway median after being stalled in flight
Vermont Strong license plates went on sale Monday to help raise money for flood recovery. -...
New ‘Vermont Strong’ license plates go on sale
Feisel Abdirahman
South Burlington man facing multiple charges after pursuit ends in arrest
A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar
Peter Nguyen (right)
Man connected to Vermont murder sentenced on lesser charge

Latest News

You probably won't find these one-of-a-kind, handmade pens in the back-to-school section... but...
Made in Vermont: Vermont Wood’n Pen
People are flocking to the Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction to enjoy “The 10 best days...
Champlain Valley Fair sees record-setting attendance on Sunday
The 10 best days of summer are a welcome escape from reality for many people but especially...
Sweet treat for those struggling with cancer
Vermont marinas, boat rentals and boating clubs have seen a decline in visitors over this soggy...
Vermont’s rainy summer means a tough season for boaters