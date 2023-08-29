Racers train and gear up for 18th annual Kelly Brush Ride

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 18th annual Kelly Brush ride is just around the corner on Sept. 9-- and participants are reaching the end of their fundraising and training.

Vermonter Kelly Brush suffered a spinal cord injury leaving her in a wheelchair.

She created the Kelly Brush Foundation to help raise money for adaptive equipment -- so people in her same position can enjoy their favorite activities again.

The foundation started small -- but it’s grown immensely with there now being two in-person rides - one in Vermont and one in San Francisco.

Ryan Manning and Allie Bianchi are both getting in the hours preparing for Kelly brush ride in Middlebury.

The ride raises money for adaptive gear for those with spinal cord injuries to get back to doing what they love.

“We went after it, and tried to get as much money as possible to help people get equipment to get back out and do the thing that they love,” Ryan Manning, a Kelly Brush Ride participant said.

Both manning and Bianchi suffered spinal cord injuries around a year ago.

Before their injuries - they both enjoyed things like biking, hiking and skiing.

In the past year, they were determined to ride again.

“It doesn’t have to stop after a spinal cord injury, I’m starting to get back into things and figure things out which is awesome,” Allie Bianchi said.

Bianchi and Manning have both built teams and fundraised for a few months for the ride.

“To go and get that equipment that’s going to help you get out there and go ride - and to go running and play wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, things like that, is just awesome and the less barrier to entry that people have to be able to get out there and lead that active lifestyle,” Manning said.

Lots of people have supported the ride by donating to the foundation and volunteering for the ride.

“It’s really kind of a whole community rallying around not only the ride, but also around my journey and getting me back to doing things that I love,” Bianchi said.

So as her strength grows, so does the bond of the team around her.

“It wasn’t ever a community that I was expecting to be apart of, but I’m so thankful to have and to be apart of and welcomed in,” Bianchi said.

Kelly Brush said for the future of the foundation, she wants to see her work keep growing.

“We want to reach more people, earlier after their spinal cord injuries,” Kelly Brush said. “So having people able to understand what they can do after their spinal cord injuries, but also to help give the resources to people to get to that place, and to be active is so important.”

