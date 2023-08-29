How to help
Seniors get fair discount; $2 Ride Day

File photo
File photo
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Seniors and thrill-seekers had an extra incentive to stop by the Champlain Valley Fair on Tuesday.

Seniors 55 years or older with photo ID got a $12 admission ticket -- a $3 discount. It was also $2 Ride Day as part of the Strates Shows century celebration.

Seniors like Richard & Pat Schweidenback, Morrisville say there’s something for everyone here at the fair, even if some of it is best left to the young folks.

“We thought it would be a good day to come -- not quite as crowded -- but there’s quite a lot of people anyway,” Pat Schweidenback said.

“We mostly like the livestock -- I enjoy that a lot. Rides are out of the question,” Richard added.

Other fair specials are coming up throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

