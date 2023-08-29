How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Teen killed outside McDonald’s over sauce dispute, police say

Police say a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during an argument over McDonald's sauces. (Credit: WUSA via CNN Newsource)
By WUSA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Police in Washington, D.C., say a 16-year-old girl is dead after a fight over sauces from McDonald’s.

They say she was out with friends on Sunday when one of them stabbed her.

The group had gone to a D.C. area McDonald’s around 2 a.m. Sunday. They were back in the car when an argument between the teens broke out over sweet and sour sauce.

The fight that followed spilled out of the car in front of the McDonald’s, and that is when Naima Liggon was allegedly stabbed twice by another 16-year-old teen.

The two were friends, according to a detective.

Liggon was taken by the other girls to nearby Howard University Hospital, where she died.

The suspect was stopped by police walking alone a block away from the stabbing scene and had a black folding knife in her possession.

“Beautiful, very intelligent young girl. My son’s only friend here. So he’s been impacted by this, and I would imagine all the rest of the kids in the neighborhood are as well,” Liggon’s neighbor said.

Family members say they knew almost nothing about what happened, only that Liggon was in Washington, D.C., with friends for a night out.

Copyright 2023 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar
A hot air balloon made an emergency landing on a highway median in Vermont after becoming...
Hot air balloon lands on Vermont highway median after being stalled in flight
Vermont Strong license plates went on sale Monday to help raise money for flood recovery. -...
New ‘Vermont Strong’ license plates go on sale
Peter Nguyen (right)
Man connected to Vermont murder sentenced on lesser charge
Feisel Abdirahman
South Burlington man facing multiple charges after pursuit ends in arrest

Latest News

School starts tomorrow for many districts in Vermont, and many kids like to show up for the...
Vermont kids are getting their back-to-school shopping done
FILE - Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway,...
Norfolk Southern is recovering from a hardware-related technology outage that shut down its system
FILE
Flood damage victims can seek relief loan extensions
Vermonters with recovery loans can apply for extensions to make sure the worst doesn’t happen...
New developments are coming to Vermont thanks to almost $11 million in federal funding.
FILE - President Joe Biden stands with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves during the Summit...
President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House