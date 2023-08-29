How to help
Top 3 on 3 for August 28

Plays of the week
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With UVM athletics getting into full swing, we’ll have lots to choose from for our Top 3 on 3 for months to come, just as was the case this week.

Checking in at number three, Yaniv Bazini shows off his quick feet to put UVM on the board against Western Michigan. The Cats would go on to win the game 2-0 in their home opener.

At number two, we go to the new-look Moulton Winder Field, as UVM field hockey threw a welcome party for the brand new turf in style. Alina Gerke opened up the scoring with a laser of a shot, her first of two goals on the day, as UVM rolled to a 6-2 win over Sacred Heart.

And at number one, UVM women’s soccer picked up a road win over Fairleigh Dickinson thanks to some late-game heroics from Bailey Ayer and Kate Bossert. Ayer’s perfect feed to Bossert in the box was capped off by a header off the post and into the net, giving the Catamounts the lead for good to improve to 2-1 on the season.

