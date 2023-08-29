How to help
Vermont communities to split infrastructure funding

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New developments are coming to Vermont thanks to almost $11 million in federal funding.

The Northern Border Regional Commission announced that 13 communities in Vermont will be splitting funding through their catalyst program.

Funded projects include water infrastructure in Killington, Wilmington, and North Hero, and developments at a Waitsfield child care center.

Previously, Northern New York and New Hampshire also received funding from N.B.R.C. for economic development.

