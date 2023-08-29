Vermont kids are getting their back-to-school shopping done

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School starts tomorrow for many districts in Vermont, and many kids like to show up for the school year in style.

Kaolin of St. Johnsbury and his daughter Percy are spending the morning at Farmway in Bradford to get new back-to-school shoes.

“Shoes are the name of the game today. Something durable that’s not going to break after three months,” said Kaolin.

Meanwhile, Donna Batchelder is taking her granddaughter for extra special school shopping. “She skis, so a nice winter coat is very helpful,” said Batchelder.

Excitement is in the air as students head to the classroom. Brody Casey, whose family works at the store, says some brands like Patagonia and Carhartt are trendy among tweens right now.

Farmway sales associate Ginny Macomber says despite online shopping being a popular option, back-to-school season is still big for the store, especially after a few pandemic summers.

“A lot of the kids like the The North Face hoodies, that is kind of a big one... Right now will be our busy season from now till after Christmas,” said Macomber.

Statewide, Erin Sigrist with the Vermont Retailers and Grocer’s Association says the back-to-school shopping season is longer, as people start earlier.

“I’m anticipating that people can stretch out their spending, so maybe they’re working within a spending plan or a budget. And so they decide that they’re going to do they’re going to chip away and little by little sooner rather than later,” said Sigrist.

Nationwide, Sigrist says K-12 parents spend an average of $890 on back-to-school shopping, and college parents spend just under $1400 a year, a slight increase from last year.

“It’s a big deal for retailers, it’s a big deal for families. I think inflation plays a little bit into that,” said Sigrist.

In addition to inflation, Sigrist notes back-to-school shopping supplies are evolving to where you might buy more electronics and less paper goods for your student, upping the overall price.

