Vt. downtowns attempt to rebuild with future floods in mind

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been seven weeks since flood waters inundated towns across Vermont. And even as the recovery continues, many communities are thinking about what can be done to avoid future flooding.

The streets of Montpelier were humming Tuesday as contractors were busy in empty storefronts across the downtown.

“Some places look like they’re going to open soon and that’s good,” said Pat Hinkley as she walked her dog, checking on the rebuilding progess. “Optimistic, but being realistic, too.”

The Capital City sits at the confluence of the Winooski, North Branch, Stevens Branch, and Dog Rivers, and based on past history, it’s almost certain they will flood again.

Many in Montpelier are asking what the rebuild should look like and how to prepare for the next one. Back in 2011, the Dog River jumped its banks and flooded several homes. The state bought out and knocked down the homes. In its place is a floodplain protection plan that includes bushes, meadows, and a grass field designed to slow down floodwaters upstream and collect silt and runoff.

“It doesn’t come in as fast, as deep, as damaging,” said Ned Swanberg, a flood plain manager with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. He says encouraging natural resources like ponds, forests, and wetlands is a cheaper way to slow down water during deluges. “When we try to make interventions, they are expensive to create, maintain and at times that is difficult to do over time.”

He says for mountainous streams that can flash flood in an instant, planning resiliency is more challenging. Montpelier and Barre, with their densely-developed downtowns, are also beginning discussions of what downtowns should look like.

“Most of the strategies we use have to do with keeping floodwaters out, making sure the building is robust enough to deal with those forces, and then trying to mitigate the damage,” said Robert Stevens, founder of the Brattleboro architecture and engineering firm Stevens & Associates. He says most of Vermont’s urban centers were built along streams and rivers for transportation, power, and waste disposal and that making them resilient to floods is a complex process. “Their urgent need is to get up and running again -- how do I keep this going? They’re putting buildings together but it takes time and investment to get the information to say what should I really do here,” he said.

All new buildings are built with flooding in mind. But many of the buildings in Montpelier are historic and exempt from some of those regulations. Calvin Cutler will have more on those considerations coming up in part two of his story Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.