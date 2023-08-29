How to help
Wildlife Watch: Mushroom foraging

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The wet weather this summer has helped fuel a prodigious bounty of wild mushrooms, prompting foragers to hit the woods.

But identifying which mushrooms are edible and which are poisonous can be a tricky business.

Reporter Ike Bendavid hit the woods with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Josh Morse at the Sand Bar Wildlife Management Area in Milton to learn more.

To find wildlife management areas for foraging, hunting, fishing, trapping, or other outdoor pursuits, visit: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/6ffd18ee0055481fb16057e6a3bf2cd3

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

