Wildlife Watch: Mushroom foraging
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The wet weather this summer has helped fuel a prodigious bounty of wild mushrooms, prompting foragers to hit the woods.
But identifying which mushrooms are edible and which are poisonous can be a tricky business.
Reporter Ike Bendavid hit the woods with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Josh Morse at the Sand Bar Wildlife Management Area in Milton to learn more.
To find wildlife management areas for foraging, hunting, fishing, trapping, or other outdoor pursuits, visit: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/6ffd18ee0055481fb16057e6a3bf2cd3
