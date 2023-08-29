BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some parts of our area have had to contend with some showers this afternoon and evening, but most us have stayed dry. We’ll continue to see a mainly cloudy sky tonight with the chance for a few light showers, mainly in northern areas. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid 60s. The heavier rain holds off until Wednesday morning.

We’ll see a batch of steady moderate to heavy rain moving though the area Wednesday morning. Some embedded thunder is possible. By afternoon, rain will become more hit or miss with the chance for some scattered showers or a couple thunderstorms as a cold front slides through the area. Highs will be coolest in areas that see the front come through soonest across the Adirondacks. The Champlain Valley and most of Vermont can expect low to mid 70s and the best chance to hit 80 will be in the Upper Valley.

Dew points will fall sharply into Thursday morning, and we’ll see emerging sunshine. It will be a nice day with an early fall feel and low humidity. Friday morning will start chilly in spots, especially in the NEK and Adirondacks, but a warming trend kicks in as high pressure continues to build over the area.

We’re in for a great stretch of weather from Thursday all the way through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will increase over the course of the weekend and by Labor Day, it will be feeling very warm and summer-like for the unofficial end of summer. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s and could approach 90 in spots by early next week.

- Jess Langlois

