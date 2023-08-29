BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! We are generally looking at partly sunny skies for today. There could be a few on-and-off showers for the Champlain Valley and upstate New York, while others stay mainly dry with some patchy sunshine. Temperatures today climb into the mid and upper 70s and the lower 80s.

Tonight, clouds fill in again; this will give way to the best rain chance for all of us. Tomorrow morning, there will be more widespread consistent rain with heavier downpours and localized thunderstorms at times. As we head through the rest of the day, the more widespread rain will exit, giving way to more scattered showers for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temperatures are a tad cooler, with most in the low to mid-70s.

Once this frontal system departs, we are left with an extensive area of high pressure that will move in and stick around through the end of the week and the holiday weekend. With that, we’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday right through the Labor Day Weekend. The sunny stretch will start cooler with highs in the 70s but end warmer with highs around 80 and more humid. So, the unofficial end of summer for Labor Day will feel pretty summer-like.

