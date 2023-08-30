Bowling, arcades capitalize on rainy weather draw

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The soggy summer has hindered some outdoor family activities, but some indoor activities are rolling in the cash.

Cindy Mongeon of South Hero says spending the day with her granddaughter at the bowling alley and anywhere else indoors has been a theme this summer..

“Definitely more indoor, just playing games in the camper,” Mongeon said

At Spare Time bowling in Colchester, the soggy summer hasn’t been a downer. “It’s been great for business,” said the bowling alley’s Christian Bloom. He says summer is normally the quiet season, but that the pins are being knocked down this year. “We are looking at the weather a week out, three days out, even the morning of to see if we can get some extra people to come in and help.”

And it’s not just bowling lanes. The arcade is a hit, too. ”Whenever it rains, everybody wants to have something indoors to do,” Bloom said.

But some families are willing to brave the weather. “It’s been quite the rainy, cloudy summer, and to come out and experience the sun for as long as we can is basically our mission,” said Peter Burton, who is visiting from New Hampshire and brought his family to the Essex Family Fun Center. The center offers mini golf, a driving range, and batting cages, among other activities.

“People don’t mind playing mini golf in the rain,” said the center’s Michael Marcotte. “As soon as the showers quit, people are driving in the driveway.”

Marcotte admits the rain has hindered the driving range with balls getting stuck in the muddy grass. “There are probably balls in there that we won’t see for years, they just totally went underground,” he said.

Back at Spare Time, they are getting ready to roll into the official busy season, and visitors -- like everyone else -- are hoping for some more sun. “We made the most of the summer -- that’s all you can do,” Mongeon said.

