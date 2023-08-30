How to help
Carload special, cheap eats, and other CVF sights and sounds

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair is halfway through the “10 best days of summer” and there are still some deals to get folks out to the midway.

If you’ve got a posse heading to the fair, pack them into your car and score a discount, with $79 getting everyone in the car admission, parking, and a ride bracelet.

But, of course, you have to do so legally with just the number of passengers allowed.

GETTING TO THE FAIR SAFE AND SOBER

And if you are driving to the fair, do so safely and sober. That’s the big takeaway from a demonstration our Darren Perron took part in. Watch the video below.

CHEAP EATS AT THE FAIR

Are you struggling to figure out what to have or make for dinner tonight? Lucky for you it’s mid-week at the Champlain Valley Fair.

All you need to do is walk around the fair looking for the four-dollar signs. You can get just about anything as part of the Midweek Madness promotion.

Each participating food vendor picks an item that goes for four bucks.

You can also check out other CVF specials online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

