Checking in on staff shortages as school year begins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the first day of school for many students across Vermont, but staffing remains a concern for districts and supervisory unions throughout the state.

The newsletter 802 Ed says out of more than 1900 educator positions across Vermont, 208 are open or vacant.

In the North Country Supervisory Union, Superintendent Elaine Collins and HR coordinator Nancy Griffith say they still need guidance counselors, behavior interventionalists, and paraeducators.

“Last year, we had over 50 employees on temporary licenses. This year, that has improved somewhat. I think we’re down to 30 or 32,” Griffith.

And they’re not alone in the need. Statewide, there are 500 paraeducator positions open.

Lamoille South superintendent Ryan Heraty says while their retention of other licensed staff has been solid, paraeducators have had a higher turnover rate.

“We’re trying to ensure all those students have the support they need. That’s probably our most urgent hire in need. Since the pandemic, it’s been harder to fill those positions,” said Heraty.

The statewide problem persists in the Essex Westford School District, and an old shortage remains a challenge.

“We are back to the same amount of vacancies pre-COVID, which feels good. We have 44 vacancies. The most vacancies within that 44 are paraeducators to support our students,” said Superintendent Beth Cobb of Essex Westford School District.

Cobb says a later school start time this year aims to alleviate the shortage, and they’ve brought back routes they had to cancel last school year. The housing crunch in Chittenden County is also putting a strain on staffing.

“Last year and this year had a few people that could not end up fulfilling their contract because they couldn’t find housing for some of the newer teachers, which is really too bad,” said Cobb.

Back in Vermont’s North Country, school officials say they had 18 bus drivers for their junior and high schools before COVID, and now they only have six. They’ve consolidated routes and have had to contract for field trips and athletics.

“Contracting busing is very expensive. We’re very concerned about losing some of those programs for students,” said Griffith.

While school leaders continue to look for solutions to getting more bus drivers, an effort to get retired teachers back in the classroom and keep their benefits was at least semi-successful. State Education officials say seven retired teachers signed up to help.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.