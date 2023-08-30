Clinton County Sheriff’s Office faces new allegations of discrimination, sexual harassment

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A former Clinton County Sheriff’s Office employee is alleging discrimination and sexual harassment in the fourth federal lawsuit against the office.

Makayla Suddard worked as a corrections officer for nearly four years and alleges she was assigned less desirable shifts and denied training opportunities based on her sex. Her lawsuit also says she was sexually harassed by male officers and inmates. She names the same corrections officer cited in at least two of the other ongoing complaints.

Both sides are expected to be in court in November.

