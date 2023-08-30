Derby farmer picks up Ag Hall of Fame award
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont agriculture community Wednesday celebrated new inductees into the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame.
They include Andy Birch, Derby farmer who picked up the 2023 Emerging Leader award, highlighting the next generation of agricultural leaders in Vermont.
Darren Perron spoke with Birch about the award and his hopes and dreams.
The other 2023 inductees include:
2023 Ag Innovator: Jed Davis
2023 Lifetime Achievement: Richard Lawrence
Lifetime Achievement: Diane Bothfeld, Jake Guest
