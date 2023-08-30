How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Derby farmer picks up Ag Hall of Fame award

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont agriculture community Wednesday celebrated new inductees into the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame.

They include Andy Birch, Derby farmer who picked up the 2023 Emerging Leader award, highlighting the next generation of agricultural leaders in Vermont.

Darren Perron spoke with Birch about the award and his hopes and dreams.

The other 2023 inductees include:

2023 Ag Innovator: Jed Davis

2023 Lifetime Achievement: Richard Lawrence

Lifetime Achievement: Diane Bothfeld, Jake Guest

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility died from a drug overdose. - File photo
Vermont inmate died from drug overdose, police say
File Image
Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe
Jerry Normandin
Former Vt. school bus driver pleads guilty to child sexual abuse
File photo
Parents of teen who died on school-sponsored hiking trip sue in federal court
A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar

Latest News

Keegan McCall in front of 565 Main Street.
Strict laws govern rental security deposits. What If a landlord ignores them?
Strict laws govern rental security deposits. What If a landlord ignores them?
Derby farmer picks up Ag Hall of Fame award
Gillibrand tours Lake Placid Olympic facility upgrades