Derby farmer picks up Ag Hall of Fame award

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont agriculture community Wednesday celebrated new inductees into the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame.

They include Andy Birch, Derby farmer who picked up the 2023 Emerging Leader award, highlighting the next generation of agricultural leaders in Vermont.

Darren Perron spoke with Birch about the award and his hopes and dreams.

The other 2023 inductees include:

2023 Ag Innovator: Jed Davis

2023 Lifetime Achievement: Richard Lawrence

Lifetime Achievement: Diane Bothfeld, Jake Guest

