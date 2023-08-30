Disc Golf World Championships return to Vermont

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - this time of year is always fun for disc golf players and fans in vermont, but this year is even more special.

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is making its annual stop at Smuggs, but for the first time in 5 years, the two courses in Jeffersonville are hosting the PDGA World Championships. It’s one of four majors on the Disc Golf Pro Tour schedule, and it’s an event that brings players from all around the world to Vermont.

“We have 300 competitors this weekend and that’s a full field,” said DGPT CEO and Vermont resident Jeff Spring. “We’ve got two courses, Brewster Ridge and Fox Run Meadows, and they’re ranked both in the top 10, #4 and #7 in the world respectively. Kristin (Tattar), the defending champion, is from Estonia. Scandanavia is a hot bed for disc golf, so there’s a lot of players from Finland, Sweden, Norway. We’ve got some players in the field from Japan, and we’ve got 13 countries overall represented.”

The championships run from Wednesday through Sunday.

