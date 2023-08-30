How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Disc Golf World Championships return to Vermont

Smuggs hosts the best from around the world this weekend
Smuggs hosts the best from around the world this weekend
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - this time of year is always fun for disc golf players and fans in vermont, but this year is even more special.

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is making its annual stop at Smuggs, but for the first time in 5 years, the two courses in Jeffersonville are hosting the PDGA World Championships. It’s one of four majors on the Disc Golf Pro Tour schedule, and it’s an event that brings players from all around the world to Vermont.

“We have 300 competitors this weekend and that’s a full field,” said DGPT CEO and Vermont resident Jeff Spring. “We’ve got two courses, Brewster Ridge and Fox Run Meadows, and they’re ranked both in the top 10, #4 and #7 in the world respectively. Kristin (Tattar), the defending champion, is from Estonia. Scandanavia is a hot bed for disc golf, so there’s a lot of players from Finland, Sweden, Norway. We’ve got some players in the field from Japan, and we’ve got 13 countries overall represented.”

The championships run from Wednesday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility died from a drug overdose. - File photo
Vermont inmate died from drug overdose, police say
File Image
Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe
Jerry Normandin
Former Vt. school bus driver pleads guilty to child sexual abuse
File photo
Parents of teen who died on school-sponsored hiking trip sue in federal court
A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar

Latest News

Smuggs hosts the best from around the world this weekend
Disc Golf World Championships return to Vermont
Plays of the week
Top 3 on 3 for August 28
Plays of the week
Top 3 on 3 for August 28
Cats coast to 6-2 win
UVM field hockey rolls Sacred Heart in season opener