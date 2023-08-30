Fallen World War II veteran from Swanton laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man who died thousands of miles from home is being laid to rest back on American soil.

Swanton native Arthur C. Barrett was a member of the 31st Infantry Regiment when U.S. troops surrendered to the Japanese on the Bataan Peninsula in April of 1942.

Barrett was one of thousands captured, subjected to a 65-mile death march known as the Bataan Death March, and then held as a prisoner of war.

According to historical records, Barrett died on July 19th 1942 and was buried in a common grave. He was 27 years old.

His remains were exhumed in 1947 and just barely identified last year. He will be buried in the Arlington Cemetery today.

