A family shares their Lincoln Street story

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime non-profit, Lincoln Street continues to serve adults with intellectual disabilities. They match families with adults -- who care for them. Michael Packard got matched with Rick Taylor, and says his connection will last a lifetime.

Around a conference table in the Lincoln Street offices -- conversation of Rick Taylor’s shared living experience with Michael and Michele Packard broke through the walls and state borders and across seas.

“He loved to travel, he got to go all over the world with Michele and I.”

Rick Taylor grew up in New Hampshire before moving to Vermont. He was intellectually disabled and needed assisted living. He was introduced to Lincoln Street. When he moved in with the Packard’s, they say Taylor changed their lives.

Taylor got to travel around the world -- to places like Turkey, Italy, Alaska and Ireland. “I think that gave him an identity, and it gave him something to come home to and talk to people about” said Packard.

Packard has been involved with the program for 36 years. When he first started he didn’t know it would bloom into something special. “It was a lifetime commitment for me, and it was for him as well.”

Cherri Thrall, the executive director of Lincoln Street connects people who live in private homes and contracts with them to be a shared living provider for those who are intellectually disabled.

“It’s the match literally between the person who needs services and the shared living provider providing those services, that’s the magic” said Thrall.

Taylor also got involved in his wider community. He volunteered at the hospital and the food shelf. “I think in general he really liked people, and he liked being around people, he really liked home too, and he looked at home as a refuge too” said Packard.

Taylor went to the Brandon State School, an intellectually disabled institute. It closed its doors in 1993 and Taylor found a much better home with the comfort of the Packard’s. They gave him a normal life -- one full of love and connection. A connection carried to the grave.

“He’s buried in my family plot, and I’ll be right next to him.”

Taylor died at age 66 sitting right next to Michael.

When Taylor got sick, his support team did everything to make him feel comfortable.

For more information about shared living situations, visit the Lincoln Street website.

