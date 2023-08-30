How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

First over-the-counter Narcan set to arrive in stores

FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.
FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first over-the-counter opioid overdose antidote is expected to hit shelves next week.

Emergent Biosolutions, the manufacturer of Narcan, says the medicine will have a suggested retail value price of $45 per carton.

Each carton includes two doses of the nasal spray.

It will be available at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan as an over-the-counter drug in March in response to the national opioid overdose crisis.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility died from a drug overdose. - File photo
Vermont inmate died from drug overdose, police say
File Image
Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe
Jerry Normandin
Former Vt. school bus driver pleads guilty to child sexual abuse
File photo
Parents of teen who died on school-sponsored hiking trip sue in federal court
A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar

Latest News

"Cocaine Bear" is based on firsthand accounts and official investigative records from state and...
Man on plane with drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died
In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida after making landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Pasadena police are searching for the thieves that ransacked a jewelry store and pepper-sprayed...
Jewelry store owner pepper-sprayed during robbery
Gov. Phil Scott/File
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott flood update
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document...
Tesla allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions.