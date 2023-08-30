Floodplain restoration underway in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - After tropical Storm Irene ravaged parts of the region with floodwaters 12 years ago, the Vermont Economic Resiliency Initiative identified five communities that were hardest hit by the storm. Brattleboro is one of them and work is underway there to prevent future flooding in the downtown.

A 12-acre parcel along the Whetstone Brook just north of downtown Brattleboro used to be a floodplain, but over time, it was built up due to development. Now. trucks are removing decades of soil that was hauled in for a logging operation that used to be staged there. The nearby brook is running high due to this year’s rainy summer but nothing like the height of Tropical Storm Irene.

“The brook was so heavily modified, the waters flowed far too fast,” said Brattleboro zoning administrator Brian Bannon.

When the brook jumped it’s banks back in 2011, it ran right through downtown Brattleboro, saturating homes and businesses with mud. The restoration of the floodplain will divert that water upstream in the event of another severe storm. The town is partnering with the Vermont River Conservancy to make it happen. “This is right in the center of Brattleboro, one of the most densely developed parts of our town. And still, we found room for this project,” Bannon said.

VRC bought the land in 2017 and says the project is imperative to prevent future flooding. “Because we are having more intense rain events there is really no stopping that because of climate change,” said VRC’s Erin DeVries. She says communities across the region need to rethink how and where they develop. “We should pull back from the river -- our communities, our businesses, our homes -- should pull back from the river and allow those rivers space.”

It’s a $1.3 million project with federal funds paying the majority. It’s a local, state, and federal partnership that DeVries says can be replicated in other at-risk communities. “Those places like Ludlow, like Brattleboro, like Barre, like Jamaica that really need this, and start working towards finding the funding to do the work,” she said.

It’s money that officials say will be saved down the road by avoiding catastrophic damage. “These flood events are bigger than any community, they are bigger than the town, they are bigger than the state. We all have to work together,” Bannon said.

Most of the project will be completed by November of this year with some additional planting to take place in the Spring of 2024.

