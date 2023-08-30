How to help
Forklift operator dies in accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport

A toppled forklift is seen at Boston's Logan International Airport on Wednesday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — A forklift operator has died in an accident at Boston’s Logan International Airport, authorities said Wednesday.

The 51-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was an employee of a JetBlue contractor. He was trying to drive a forklift through a service entrance at an outdoor landing area on Tuesday. The machine collided with a beam, tipped over and landed on top of him, Massachusetts State Police said.

A JetBlue employee heard the crash and several co-workers rushed to help, using an aircraft tow bar to lift the forklift and pull him out, police said. Troopers arrived moments later and started performing life-saving measures, state police said. The man was taken to the Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

