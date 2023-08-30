Former U.S. Open champ scheduled for brain surgery

(WIBW/Gray News) - Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is set to undergo brain surgery in September.

The professional golfer and Topeka, Kansas, native announced via X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that he is set to have surgery to remove a lesion recently found on his brain. The operation is scheduled for Sept. 18.

“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication,” he said in the post. “After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.”

Woodland noted that he is in good spirits and his family and team stand by his side.

The 39-year-old has four wins on the PGA tour, including the major held at Pebble Beach in July 2019.

