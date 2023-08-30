Gillibrand tours Lake Placid Olympic facility upgrades

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Millions of federal and state dollars have gone into revamping Lake Placid Olympic facilities. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Wednesday gave her seal of approval Wednesday.

Senator Gillibrand Wednesday toured the newly renovated Olympic Museum, where medals, Olympic uniforms, and other memorabilia chronicle the 1980 games and the ‘Miracle on Ice.”

“It is part of New York’s history. It is part of Lake Placid’s history and it is something that makes athletes really proud about how much sacrifice athletes made to win these competitions and what it takes to win on the world stage. It is very inspiring,” Gillibrand said.

Michael Pratt, the outgoing long-time head of the Olympic Regional Development Authority joined the senator on the tour. He says it feels good to be able to show off the achievements they’ve made. “This place is so special. It deserved consideration. We tried to enhance the experience and really make it special and it was something just like our environmental efforts, the heritage and retaining the feel was something the staff insisted on and it was easy to follow up on,” he said.

Gillibrand says the investments will help ensure that Lake Placid remains a spot where top athletes can improve their game and stay competitive with the best in the world.

