Health Watch: New treatment available for postpartum depression

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The FDA earlier this month approved what experts describe as a game changer and ray of hope for women’s health -- the first-ever pill for treating postpartum depression, and manufacturers say zuranolone could be commercially available as soon as October.

Dr. Sarah Guth, a perinatal psychiatrist at the UVM Medical Center, says she typically treats postpartum depression with anti-depressants like Zoloft or Prozac, but she says those drugs can take weeks to start working. Zuranolone starts relieving PPD symptoms in as little as three days because it targets the specific hormone linked to the illness.

“Most of the medications we use work on serotonin, and this is a brand new mechanism -- it works with allopregnanolone,” Guth said.

Allopregnanolone is a neuroactive steroid in progesterone. Levels can rise during pregnancy and drop dramatically after delivery, triggering depression. Zuranolone is a version of that substance patients can take in a tablet.

Zuranolone helps highlight the fact that there is a deficiency in a hormone that we’re supposed to have postpartum and it helps medicalize it a little bit, so that people don’t feel like I’m not strong enough, something’s wrong with me,” Guth said.

The FDA in 2019 approved a similar drug called brexanolone that was delivered through a $34,000, 72-hour IV infusion. It’s not just expensive but only available at hospitals out of state -- the closest in Rhode Island.

Packaging the chemical compound in an oral pill form means patients can ingest it at home, a massive breakthrough for accessibility. Between 2018 and 2020, one in four pregnant or postpartum Vermonters reported experiencing depression or anxiety during or after their pregnancy, according to the CDC. The symptoms -- feeling fatigued, hopeless, withdrawn, and unmotivated. More concerning symptoms can also include a lack of pleasure, suicidal thoughts, and disconnection from the baby.

These symptoms -- often underreported -- are becoming more common and can come with a stigma which Dr. Guth says is exacerbated by social media. “After you have a baby, you’re comparing your baby, you’re comparing yourself and how things are going, and it’s hard to admit that things aren’t going well. That’s not celebrated. People feel like this is supposed to be such a beautiful time and what’s wrong with me that I’m not enjoying this,” she said.

Guth says only people whose severe depressive symptoms developed as early as the third trimester or as late as four weeks postpartum are good candidates for the pill. Those with pre-existing or chronic mental health issues are not.

Women are also required to pause breastfeeding during the 14 days they’re ingesting the medication and the week after they finish the full course. “That’s something that’s important for people to know -- that it is a really big commitment as of now until we get the safety and breastfeeding data,” Guth said.

Dr. Guth says she always combines medication treatment with therapy. Vermont Medicaid says it takes about six months to decide whether insurance will approve and cover the cost of the drug, so we don’t know yet how affordable zuranolone will be.

