How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other items Thursday for "Circle K Day."(Pexels)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Circle K locations across the U.S. will be offering 30 cents off per gallon of gas and other specials Thursday, the company said.

It announced on its website that customers at thousands of its locations can get the fuel discount between 4-7 p.m. local time as part of the “Circle K Day” promotion.

Due to Hurricane Idalia, stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina are not participating but would have the day rescheduled, Circle K said.

A 50% off special is scheduled between 6 a.m.-4 p.m. on dispensed drinks and prepared food. Circle K also said car washes would be 50% off starting at 6 a.m., and electric vehicle charging would be half off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can search for locations near them on the online store locator.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility died from a drug overdose. - File photo
Vermont inmate died from drug overdose, police say
File Image
Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe
Jerry Normandin
Former Vt. school bus driver pleads guilty to child sexual abuse
File photo
Parents of teen who died on school-sponsored hiking trip sue in federal court
A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar

Latest News

Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze Wednesday at a Q&A with reporters following an event in...
Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news...
Former Catholic cardinal, age 93, is not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse charges
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern Kentucky
A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands
Some Ford Super Duty trucks are being recalled over an axle issue.
Ford recalls certain Super Duty trucks over potential axle problem