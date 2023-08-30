North Country rangers help Idaho wildfire efforts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a summer of smoky air, and some people in our region went to help the situation.

New York forest ranger Robbi Mecus from the North Country was one of three sent to help fight the Ridge Creek fire in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest.

Mecus served for two weeks as the planning section chief on a team that helped organize more than 560 firefighters.

That included the daily needs of firefighters, structuring things like meals and showers as well as front line details for those fighting the fire.

“I spent many years as a firefighter on the line, just assuming the people above me were experienced and knowledgeable, and they were going to keep me safe. It’s good also to pay that back, to do what I can do to keep younger firefighters safe and working well together,” said Mecus.

The fire has burned almost 4,500 acres and is 32% contained.

