How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

North Country rangers help Idaho wildfire efforts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a summer of smoky air, and some people in our region went to help the situation.

New York forest ranger Robbi Mecus from the North Country was one of three sent to help fight the Ridge Creek fire in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest.

Mecus served for two weeks as the planning section chief on a team that helped organize more than 560 firefighters.

That included the daily needs of firefighters, structuring things like meals and showers as well as front line details for those fighting the fire.

“I spent many years as a firefighter on the line, just assuming the people above me were experienced and knowledgeable, and they were going to keep me safe. It’s good also to pay that back, to do what I can do to keep younger firefighters safe and working well together,” said Mecus.

The fire has burned almost 4,500 acres and is 32% contained.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility died from a drug overdose. - File photo
Vermont inmate died from drug overdose, police say
File Image
Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe
Jerry Normandin
Former Vt. school bus driver pleads guilty to child sexual abuse
File photo
Parents of teen who died on school-sponsored hiking trip sue in federal court
A Winooski man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault after an incident in...
Winooski man charged in sexual assault at Burlington bar

Latest News

It’s been a summer of smoky air, and some people in our region went to help the situation.
North Country rangers help Idaho wildfire efforts
FILE
Vt. Fish and Wildlife warn of moose breeding season
Moose are on the move, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife wants you to keep a look out.
Vt. Fish and Wildlife warn of moose breeding season
FILE
Fallen World War II veteran from Swanton laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery