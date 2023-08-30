Strict laws govern rental security deposits. What If a landlord ignores them?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington, unlike most Vermont cities and towns, has a citizen Housing Board of Review to efficiently resolve disputes over security deposits and hear appeals of alleged housing code violations.

However, the city has no way to enforce the housing board’s orders regarding security deposits. Nor does it impose penalties for noncompliance, despite maintaining a rental registration and inspection program. Instead, the city encourages tenants to take their cases to small claims court. For renters, the process can be intimidating — and expensive. Vermont Legal Aid typically doesn’t intervene in one-off security deposit cases because of staffing limitations.

Christina Guessferd spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer, who reported on the story in this week’s issue.

