Vermont women farmers featured in new photo exhibit

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - On a hill in Northfield, Molly Glinnis surveys her greenhouse.

Glinnis and her partner own Glinnis Hill Farm where they grow organic vegetables to sell at the Montpelier Farmers Market.

“People at the market who haven’t shopped with us before will be like “‘Oh, like you work for Glinnis Farm?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah but I own it also,’” Glinnis said.

Glinnis is among 45 other female farmers across the state who are the subjects of a photo series on women in agriculture. Photographer JuanCarlos González drew inspiration from his grandmother’s experience running a farm stand.

“People will ask her, ‘Who’s the guy who runs the stand or who’s the guy who runs the animals and veggies’ and things like that? So, it was that moment where I was like, holy cannoli,” González said.

Glinnis, who was photographed in her greenhouse, says she’s found kinship and support in fellow female farmers. She drove with three other featured farmers to see the exhibit. “It was really cool to see all the photos together. There were a lot of farmers I hadn’t met before,” she said.

According to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, women made up about 39% of Vermont farmers in 2017. Gonzàlez says he wants his work to shed light on their work. “It’s just shifting from the who’s the guy mentality to who’s the woman,” he said.

He hopes to bring his exhibit to other museums and continue to document women in Vermont’s agricultural industry.

Gonzàlez spent three years on the Vermont Female Farmers project. The photographs are compiled in a book and on display at Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock through October 31.

