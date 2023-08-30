Vt. corrections officials say prison overdoses are rare

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont corrections officials are weighing in after this week’s announcement that an inmate died of a drug overdose at the Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans last month.

The Department of Corrections says drug overdoses in Vermont prisons are unusual, but that a growing number of inmates are coming into the facility with substance use disorders.

In July, 37-year-old Shawn Gardner was transported from prison in Newport to the NWSCF in St. Albans. According to the Vermont State Police, after a hearing in federal court, Gardner was found unresponsive in the shower area and later pronounced dead.

Toxicology reports indicate Gardner had a mix of fentanyl, xylazine, and cocaine in his system at the time of death. Police say they found an unknown substance in his possession before the incident.

DOC spokesperson Isaac Dayno says these incidents are rare. He says on top of required training, they use staff and technology to screen inmates when they arrive. “I can’t say those operations are 100% effective -- folks will always find a way to circumvent processes -- but we’re really proud of those systems and they seem to be functioning really well,” he said.

On any given day, roughly 55 to 60% percent of the incarcerated population has an opioid use disorder, according to the DOC, and inmates were brought to local emergency rooms for treatment 354 times last year.

Dayno says there’s no trend that indicates how these drugs are getting in. “It’s always going to be on the fringe, on the edges, people trying their luck -- whether that’s a visitor, whether that’s someone swallowing a substance before they come in,” he said. Dayno says the concern lies with individuals entering the facility who have not had access to treatment. “Helping people through that withdrawal process if there is a withdrawal. Buprenorphine, as we know, is not quite strong enough to deal with people’s withdrawal symptoms, particularly as the drug supply has transitioned to more heavily -- fentanyl.”

Dayno says as a result of this most recent incident, they are working to make sure inmates have access to high-quality recovery resources while in prison. In the last fiscal year, data shows nearly 700 inmates per month were receiving treatment for opioid use disorder.

