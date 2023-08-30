Vt. downtowns attempt to rebuild with future floods in mind - Pt. 2

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Capital City was hit hard by the July floods, and while the recovery continues, some are thinking about long-term changes to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

Heavy rains Wednesday morning were a stark reminder that only seven weeks since the catastrophic flooding, Montpelier is just as susceptible as ever to the next major deluge. Many in town are questioning the idea of building back in a flood zone. Geography is one of the biggest challenges facing Montpelier, which sits on a floodplain at the intersection of four waterways.

“It’s a giant puzzle but it’s solveable. It’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of money, and a lot of time,” Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday. He says the easiest flood prevention measures will happen upstream, using tactics like dredging and restoring flood plains instead of re-engineering the downtown with levees or dams. “How do we store the water along the way to prevent the massive surge of water at one time.”

The community is also beginning conversations about mitigating flood damage to historic buildings. “There’s a lot of people that have to be part of these conversations, but stewardship for historic buildings always takes a village,” said Laura Trieschmann, the state’s historic preservation officer.

Montpelier is the state’s largest historic district, with some 500 buildings considered historic. Trieschmann says any changes need input from multiple people and multiple levels of government. From installing flood-proof windows to filling basements to raising foundations, Trieschmann says there are no easy answers. “How they should be altered and maintained so they don’t flood again or that they flood in ways that are expected and we can respond to quickly. So, we’re not a month out and we’re still trying to figure out what to do,” she said.

Engineers say any plans made today must consider the future, including flood maps, insurance rates, and even how banks lend out money for at-risk properties. “Five years from now we’re going to re-map these streams and the flood elevation is going to be higher. Everything that we do today, we need to have an eye toward a little more resiliency and a deeper understanding of what you’re trying to accomplish,’ said Robert Stevens, founder of the Brattleboro architecture and engineering firm Stevens & Associates.

Governor Scott says that a commission on the future of Montpelier’s infrastructure could be in the works. He stresses the state is focusing on three things at once -- response, recovery, and mitigation.

