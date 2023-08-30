How to help
Vt. Fish and Wildlife warn of moose breeding season

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Moose are on the move, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife wants you to keep a look out.

This is breeding season for moose, and as a result, they are more likely to be crossing roadways, especially at dawn and dusk.

According to the state Game Warden Major, 41 moose have been hit on Vermont highways so far this year, up from 36 last year.

Fish and Wildlife says there are precautions that drivers can take to avoid moose, like heeding moose crossing signs. If you do see a moose on the road, Fish and Wildlife says its best to slow down or stop altogether.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

