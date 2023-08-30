WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott flood update

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal officials will provide an update Wednesday morning on the ongoing response to catastrophic flooding in July.

Seven weeks after the devastating flooding, many communities continue to struggle. Most businesses in the core of downtown Montpelier remain closed as workers continue to make repairs. With the initial deadline for individual FEMA assistance approaching on September 12, state officials have asked FEMA to extend the deadline for an additional month. The extension would also give business owners an extra month to apply for low-interest SBA loans.

Governor Phil Scott Monday announced that “Vermont Strong” license plates are now available for purchase. All proceeds will support victims of the summer’s severe flooding.

A new survey released Tuesday by UNH’s Survey Center found that one-third say that they were affected in some way, either by losing power, damaged roads, or destroyed homes or workplaces. As for the state response, nearly three-quarters of Vermonters approve of the governor’s handling of the floods.

