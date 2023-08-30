How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -This Hump Day started out wet & stormy, but most of the rest of the day featured some sunshine. One last batch of showers & a few thunderstorms have been moving through during the evening hours, but this is the last gasp of a cold front that will be moving out of the northeast as we go through the overnight hours.

A large area of slow-moving high pressure will be moving in as we get into the day on Thursday. High pressure brings clear, dry weather, and that is exactly what we are going to get for a long time. A stretch of sunny weather will be lasting right through the holiday weekend and into the middle of next week.

It will be just a bit cooler on Thursday. And Thursday night will have a definite fall-like feel to it with temperatures dropping into the 40s for most spots. But then a warm-up will bring the summerlike temperatures back in a big way as we go through the Labor Day weekend. The first week of September may be warmer than anytime during the month of August when the hottest high temperature was 83° on both the 10th and the 17th.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of this fantastic stretch of weather as we transition from August into September! -Gary

