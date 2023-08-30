BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! We will be looking at showers and downpours moving through the area during the morning hours today. This afternoon, there could still be a few scattered showers and a few isolated rumbles of thunder. This afternoon, showers will be more on and off in nature compared to the more consistent rain this morning. Temperatures today climb into the mid-70s.

The cold front will clear the region tonight, leaving us mainly clear tonight with dropping dewpoints, which means it will be a cool start to Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will be in the 40s and low to mid-50s for most. As we head through Thursday, mostly sunny skies prevail, but temperatures will be cooler, with most in the 60s and lower 70s.

Sunshine sticks around as we close out the rest of this week and head towards the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will gradually climb through the weekend. Labor Day Monday and next Tuesday, we could be talking about afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and some very close to that 90-degree mark. Dew points will also tick up, so we will gradually get more humid early next week. So, the unofficial end of summer will be feeling quite summer-like.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

