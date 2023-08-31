BHS students return to Macy’s campus for another school year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School is back in session for Burlington High School students, and this is the first year graduating seniors will have spent their high school career at the temporary Macy’s campus after the old BHS was closed down over PCB concerns.

Students are walking the halls once again at the former Macy’s department store-turned-high school. Starting their senior year here is bittersweet for some.

“Pretty sad, I’m not going to lie. Even though I’ve been in a Macy’s my whole high school career, I love it here. It’s going to be sad going off to college next year,” said Henry Tornwini, a BHS senior. He says it’s all about staying positive, given the unconventional space.

“I’ll say just make the most of it. If you just keep thinking negatively, it’s going to become a worse experience for you -- I mean my class did it.”

This year’s senior class doesn’t know much else outside of these walls. The former campus was shut down after the first day of the school year in 2020

“You learn the same stuff as you do at other schools so it doesn’t really matter what building you are in,” said Dieuna Beynnon, a BHS sophomore, who transferred from Rice to go to BHS. She’s excited to take higher-level classes this year and wants to be a doctor.

“It helps you get through the day. If you think negatively, you are not going to enjoy your experience in high school. So, even though you might not want to get up in the morning, just remember you are learning new things and that’s going to help you have a better future in the long run.”

New BHS Principal Debra Beaupre says the teachers are a huge part of the reason students have transitioned well and that the future goals of the district closely align with her personal values, making that a top reason she took the job. I think it’s important that students have teachers that look like them I think it’s important that we address any gaps in students’ ability to achieve their maximum potential and beyond,” she said.

And for others, they say you get used to being at the Macy’s and they are excited to finish off their high school career with their teammates. “Sports -- you get to be around your teammates, your fellow classmates, and your friends. It’s really fun training and playing in games,” said Sunny Nguyen, a BHS senior.

The district says they hope to move into a new school in 2026.

Related Stories:

Demolition delays on Burlington High School project

Monsanto asks court to be involved in Addison district PCB testing

More than 90 Vt. school districts join PCB contamination lawsuit against Monsanto

Vermont sues chemical giant Monsanto over toxic PCBs in schools, waters

BHS demolition to take 6 months

Burlington High School demolition begins 3 years after campus condemned

WCAX Investigates: The demise of Burlington High School

WCAX Investigates: The demise of Burlington High School - Pt. 2

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.