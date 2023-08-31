Burlington Police still searching for armed robbery suspect

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are still searching for the armed robbery suspect who fled to the Rock Point area late Wednesday.

Police say they made contact with Erik Edson, 52, while he was passed out in a car Wednesday morning, but he then sped off after waking up. Officers later found him again near the North Avenue Co-op where he got away a second time. They then say he stole a bicycle and made his way to Appletree Bay, where he stole a sailboat. He was then intercepted by the Coast Guard and ran the boat aground at the base of the cliffs along Rock Point and escaped on foot.

“There’s very little shoreline at the base of the cliffs on Rock Point. He was in a position that was only accessible by water and the boats that were available to us could not get in that close to the shoreline owing to the shallowness and the presence of rocks -- the same rocks on which the sailboat had gotten hung up,” said Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad.

Police believe Edson has a gun and they have not been able to find him.

