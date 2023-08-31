How to help
Burlington Police negotiating with armed robbery suspect

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are currently at Rock Point attempting to make contact with a suspect involved in an armed robbery last week.

They located the suspect Wednesday morning passed out in a car but upon waking him, he became belligerent and sped off.

Then several hours later, they located him near the North Ave Co-op where he once again ran.

Then he stole a bicycle and made his way to Appletree Bay where he stole a sailboat.

The suspect ran the sailboat aground at the base of the cliffs along Rock Point and is now believed to be hiding in the trees there.

Officers do believe he is in possession of a firearm.

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday law enforcement was still attempting to make contact with the suspect.

