How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

The Childcare and Early Childhood Education Law, or Act 76, now in effect

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Childcare and Early Childhood Education law, or Act 76, is now in place for Vermont families and providers.

The act makes a major investment in childcare with the goal of increasing access, quality, and financial stability for childcare programs and families.

DCF deputy commissioner Janet McLaughlin says imminent changes will impact childcare programs directly and parents indirectly.

In July, most programs began to receive increased payments from the state on behalf of families eligible for the state’s financial assistance program. There will be an additional rate increase in January.

By October of 2024, eligibility for families to receive financial assistance will to those who are at 575% of the federal poverty level. Right now, you’re only eligible if you’re at 350% of the poverty level, which is based on monthly income.

“With more families receiving those resources, the hope is that it becomes much more affordable. But it also means that programs have the resources that they need to step up to hire staff with the qualifications and training that are needed to provide high quality care, and that it begins to strengthen and grow the system, so that more and more families are able to have their needs met,” said McLaughlin.

At the end of August, the state will launch the Readiness Payment Program, which is $20 million of state funding set aside to stabilize and expand childcare centers.

This law added a payroll tax of .11% to go towards a childcare contribution fund to be collected next July.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont students return to school as staff shortages persist
Burlington's housing pod community has now been open for more than six months.
Have problems with Burlington’s pod shelter been fixed? A progress report
File Image
Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe
Rick Taylor
A family shares their Lincoln Street story
File photo
World War II vet from Swanton to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

Latest News

Vermont’s Childcare and Early Childhood Education law, or Act 76, is now in place for Vermont...
The Childcare and Early Childhood Education Law, or Act 76, now in effect
Montpelier pool
Montpelier pool goes to the dogs
Burlington Police
Burlington Police negotiating with armed robbery suspect
The Central Vermont Humane Society held an event at the Montpelier pool on Wednesday allowing...
Montpelier pool goes to the dogs